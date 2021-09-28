Left Menu

COVID-19: Sheffield Shield clash between Tasmania and Queensland postponed

The Sheffield Shield clash between Tasmania and Queensland was postponed on Tuesday due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 28-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 10:34 IST
  • Australia

The Sheffield Shield clash between Tasmania and Queensland was postponed on Tuesday due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Queensland. Tasmania has now opted to fly home to Hobart. Queensland was slated to host Tasmania at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane starting today but the match was postponed shortly after the Covid-19 cases were reported.

"Cricket Australia advises that the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania at Ian Healy Oval, due to begin today, has been postponed. The match will be rescheduled to a new date later in the season, following the Tasmanian team's decision to fly home today," Cricket Australia said in its official statement. "Further updates regarding the scheduled Marsh One-Day Cup match between the two sides, due to be played this Sunday, October 3, will be provided in due course," it added.

Further, in its statement, Cricket Australia said: "Cricket Australia and all State and Territory Associations will continue to make the health and safety of our players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community our top priority as we look to execute a safe and successful summer of cricket." Cricket Australia is finding it tough to get Australia's men's domestic competitions kickstarted this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. (ANI)

