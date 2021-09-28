Soccer-Messi in PSG squad for Manchester City Champions League clash
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:47 IST
Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee. The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.
PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge. City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.
