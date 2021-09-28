Left Menu

MI beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in IPL

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:44 IST
Mumbai Indians won their first game after three defeats as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 which MI surpassed in 19 over with Hardik Pandya scoring unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45.

Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 for Punjab while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 42, Deepak Hooda 28, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24). Mumbai Indians 137/4 (Hardik Pandya 40 no, Saurabh Tiwary 45, Kieron Pollard 15 no).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

