Left Menu

Soccer-Berghuis helps Ajax to Champions League win over Besiktas

Ajax looked likely to score with every attack and the second goal arrived just before halftime as Haller got his reward for a strong performance when he bundled the ball into the net at the near post from Berghuis’s cross.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:13 IST
Soccer-Berghuis helps Ajax to Champions League win over Besiktas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as Ajax Amsterdam were comfortable 2-0 winners over injury-hit Besiktas in their Champions League Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. Sebastien Haller added a second goal for the home team, who spurned a number of other opportunities and never looked unduly troubled against a visiting side missing a host of first-team regulars.

Ajax have a full haul of six points from their two games in the group following an opening day 5-1 win at Portuguese side Sporting, while struggling Besiktas have lost both their games. They were the first to threaten though as striker Michy Batshuayi saw his shot across goal hit the post but it was a rare attack from the visitors, who were penned in their half for much of the game.

Their resistance was broken on 17 minutes when Berghuis provided a calm finish from the edge of the six-yard box after Ajax captain Dusan Tadic had danced past three defenders and teed up the former Feyenoord midfielder. Ajax looked likely to score with every attack and the second goal arrived just before halftime as Haller got his reward for a strong performance when he bundled the ball into the net at the near post from Berghuis's cross.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021