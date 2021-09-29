Left Menu

Soccer-Brugge recover to win 2-1 at Leipzig

In the 70th minute another tight offside call this time went against Brugge after Noa Lang looked to have put them 3-1 up with a strong run after getting behind the home defence but was just centimetres offside as he sprinted clear. Nkunku, who scored a hat-trick in Leipzig’s opening group defeat at Manchester City, might have been awarded a penalty 15 minutes from time after a clash with Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet but that was turned down after another VAR check.

Reuters | Leipzig | Updated: 29-09-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 02:42 IST
Soccer-Brugge recover to win 2-1 at Leipzig
  • Country:
  • Germany

Club Brugge fought back from an early goal down to post an unexpected 2-1 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits scored to take Brugge level on four points with Paris St Germain, who top Group A after two games, while the Germans are bottom after successive defeats.

Leipzig got off to a quick start when Christopher Nkunku scored after being set free on goal by Emil Forsberg. The fifth minute goal was initially ruled offside, but the decision was overturned by VAR. Vanaken’s 22nd minute reply, after he was teed up by Charles de Ketelaere, came in similar circumstances as VAR corrected the original offside decision.

Another check was needed to confirm Rits’ goal four minutes before the break as he reacted quickest to score at the back post and put the Belgian champions into the lead. In the 70th minute another tight offside call this time went against Brugge after Noa Lang looked to have put them 3-1 up with a strong run after getting behind the home defence but was just centimetres offside as he sprinted clear.

Nkunku, who scored a hat-trick in Leipzig’s opening group defeat at Manchester City, might have been awarded a penalty 15 minutes from time after a clash with Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet but that was turned down after another VAR check. Brugge next host Manchester City while Leipzig travel to PSG on Oct. 19. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021