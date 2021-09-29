Left Menu

Rugby-Reds postpone match with Wild Knights in Japan due to COVID-19

"We remain open to finding an appropriate window between September and December next year to travel to Saitama for our inaugural match and we thank the Wild Knights for their valued partnership and continued support." The December clash was to be the teams' first meeting following their announcement of a development partnership and exchange programme last year.

The Queensland Reds have postponed their pre-season match against Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights due to COVID-19, the Super Rugby team said on Wednesday. The Reds were scheduled to travel to Japan in December to meet the Top League side at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama but said the presence of COVID-19 in both countries remained a risk.

"I know both organisations take this pandemic seriously and much consideration was made into this decision including player and staff welfare in relation to travel and associated quarantine requirements," Reds General Manager of Professional Rugby Sam Cordingley said in a team release. "We remain open to finding an appropriate window between September and December next year to travel to Saitama for our inaugural match and we thank the Wild Knights for their valued partnership and continued support."

The December clash was to be the teams' first meeting following their announcement of a development partnership and exchange programme last year.

