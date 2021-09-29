Left Menu

World Chess Championship: India lose 1-3 to Russia

PTI | Sitges | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:21 IST
World Chess Championship: India lose 1-3 to Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

After two straight wins, India went down 1-3 to a formidable Russian team in a fourth Pool A match in the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship, here.

India, which has qualified for the quarterfinals, will face France in the fifth and final preliminary match later on Wednesday.

D Harika, the top Indian player, held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats as the team lost to Russia in the fourth round late on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the third round.

Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni notched up the important wins to set up the victory over Armenia. Harika had settled for a draw against Elina Danielian while the talented, young Vaishali lost to Lilit Mkrtchian.

India and Armenia now have 5 points each after four rounds behind Russia (8). A team gets two points for winning a match and one for a draw.

In the India-Russia encounter, the higher-rated Katernya Lagno and Alexandra Kosteniuk put it across Tania Sachdev and Vaishali to assert the Russian team's superiority.

After drawing 2-2 with Azerbaijan in the opener, India had beaten Spain 2.5-1.5 in round two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021