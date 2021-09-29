Left Menu

IPL 2021: Avesh Khan put up an extraordinary performance against KKR, says Amre

Delhi Capitals encountered their first loss in five matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season after going down by 3 wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Tuesday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:27 IST
Avesh Khan after dismissing Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals encountered their first loss in five matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season after going down by 3 wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Tuesday. The Delhi franchise posted a total of 127/9 in their 20 overs, before Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the score in 18.2 overs. Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre expressed that the team's coaching group was happy with the effort put in by the players in the match.

"We know that there will be ups and downs in the IPL and we know that we are going to have matches like this one, however, the coaching group was very happy with the effort put in by the entire team in this match. After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board," said Amre in an official DC release. "And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR," he added.

While speaking about the positives from the match, Amre said: "Avesh Khan put up an extraordinary performance and Axar Patel bowled very well. The latter conceded only 7 runs in 17 balls apart from being hit for a six off his second delivery in the innings. These are the positives from the game. We could see that the players can perform under pressure." Amre added that the loss against KKR will motivate the Delhi Capitals players to put in even more effort in the upcoming games. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

