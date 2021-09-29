Left Menu

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful surgery

Ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has undergone successful surgery in India and is now looking towards the 'road to recovery'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:21 IST
Ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has undergone successful surgery in India and is now looking towards the 'road to recovery'. Earlier this week, the spinner left Kolkata Knight Riders' bio-secure bubble in UAE to nurse his knee injury.

"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible," Kuldeep Yadav tweeted. The injury comes as a significant blow for the bowler. Kuldeep has slipped down the pecking order since the 2019 World Cup for the national team.

Even for KKR, Kuldeep only played five games during IPL 2020 and did not feature even once this year. The crafty left-arm wrist-spinner was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.8 crore in the 2019 edition of IPL. After this surgery, Kuldeep will now miss a significant chunk of the domestic season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

