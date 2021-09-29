Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal midfielder Xhaka ruled out for three months with knee injury

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be sidelined for three months after suffering a significant injury to his medial knee ligament against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be sidelined for three months after suffering a significant injury to his medial knee ligament against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Xhaka had to be taken off after 82 minutes in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Spurs on Sunday following a challenge from forward Lucas Moura. Arsenal, however, said that the Swiss international would not need surgery.

"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery," the club said in a statement. "Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months."

The 29-year-old, who was linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma in the summer but ended up signing a one-year contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, has made five appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

