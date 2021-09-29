Left Menu

Five Indians in men's 10m air rifle finals of junior world championships

PTI | Lima | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:28 IST
As many as five Indian shooters made the eight-man finals of the men's 10m air rifle event in the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Wednesday. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil was second in the qualification with a total of 630.2, Srikanth Dhanush was third with 629.6, Paarth Makhija was fourth with 629.2, Rajpreet Singh was fifth 628.1 while Yash Vardhan was sixth with 626.6 on the opening day of the competition.

Olympic champion William Shaner of USA shot the best qualification score of 630.7 in 10m air rifle qualification.

The overall 74-strong Indian contingent has among them the cream of the country's junior shooting talent, including Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, besides names such as Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Ganemat Sekhon and Mehuli Ghosh, who have played for the senior India teams earlier.

This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competition days of the championship.

