Soccer-Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern demolish Dynamo Kyiv 5-0

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in their Champions League Group E game on Wednesday to secure their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. The Pole, who had failed to score in the league on Saturday to end a 19-game scoring run in all competitions, opened his account in the 12th minute with a well-taken penalty.

He added another in the 27th, latching on to a superb through ball from Thomas Mueller to beat the Dynamo keeper before Serge Gnabry thundered in to make it 3-0. Leroy Sane drilled in their fourth in the 74th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout with a header three minutes from the fulltime. Bayern, who next travel to Benfica on Oct. 20, are on six points with two wins out of two matches. Benfica are second on four following their win over Barcelona.

