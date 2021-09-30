Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern demolish Dynamo Kyiv 5-0

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in their Champions League Group E game on Wednesday to secure their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. Bayern, who next travel to Benfica on Oct. 20, are on six points with two wins out of two matches.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 30-09-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 02:26 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern demolish Dynamo Kyiv 5-0
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in their Champions League Group E game on Wednesday to secure their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. The Pole, who had failed to score in the league on Saturday to end a 19-game scoring run in all competitions, opened his account in the 12th minute with a well-taken penalty.

He added another in the 27th, latching on to a superb through ball from Thomas Mueller to beat the Dynamo keeper before Serge Gnabry thundered in to make it 3-0. Leroy Sane drilled in their fourth in the 74th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout with a header three minutes from the fulltime. Bayern, who next travel to Benfica on Oct. 20, are on six points with two wins out of two matches. Benfica are second on four following their win over Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021