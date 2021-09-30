Left Menu

Aus W vs Ind W, pink-ball Test: Hosts win toss, opt to bowl

Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the one-off pink-ball Test here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the one-off pink-ball Test here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday. At the time of the toss, Australia skipper Lanning said: "We are going to bowl. The wicket looks fresh. We are really excited."

On the other hand, India captain Mithali Raj said: "We would have bowled first as well." Mithali Raj on Wednesday had confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the pink-ball Test against Australia. "She is ruled out for the Test match," said Mithali during a virtual pre-match press conference.

Playing XI: Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell. India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafail Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

