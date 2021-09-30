Women's Day/Night Test: India reach 114/1 vs Australia as rain stops play
Until such time that it is deemed safe to access the field of play the covers will remain on the pitch cricket.com.au tweeted.There has been forecast of inclement weather during the first two days of the four-day match.
India reached 114 for 1 against Australia when rain stopped play after the dinner break on the first day of the one-off Day/Night Test here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana is batting on 70 while Punam Raut is on eight not out. The only wicket to fall was that of Shafali Verma in the first session for 31 off Sophie Molineux's bowling.
''Lightning remains in close proximity to the venue. Until such time that it is deemed safe to access the field of play the covers will remain on the pitch'' cricket.com.au tweeted.
There has been a forecast of inclement weather during the first two days of the four-day match.
