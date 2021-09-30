Left Menu

Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:38 IST
The 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez has been summoned for Spain's Nations League semifinal against Italy next week.

Spain and European champion Italy meet in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.

While relying mostly on the core of players from the Euros, coach Luis Enrique surprisingly added Gavi to his squad on Thursday.

The teenager made his first-team debut for Barcelona only a month ago against Getafe, becoming the fourth youngest player for the club.

Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for embattled Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who has played Gavi in three more Spanish league matches and the team's two Champions League matches.

The other new addition to Spain was Yeremi Pino, an 18-year-old winger for Villarreal. He may help make up for the absence of injured forward Dani Olmo.

