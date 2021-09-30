India 132-1, rain brings early stumps on Day 1

India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day. India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 132/1 in 44.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80 not out, Shafali Verma 31; Sophie Molineux 1/18) vs Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)