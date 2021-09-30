Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:01 IST
Dahiya named UP head coach
Former Indian wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya was on Thursday named head coach of the Uttar Pradesh cricket team.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) made the announcement via social media.

''We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship,'' UPCA tweeted.

Dahiya has coached Delhi in the past and in the IPL, he has been assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The 48-year-old played two Tests and 19 ODIs for India.

