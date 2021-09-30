Left Menu

Tomori back in England squad after strong displays for Milan

PTI | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:03 IST
Fikayo Tomori earned a recall to England's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, with coach Gareth Southgate saying on Thursday the center back has been rewarded for impressive performances in high-pressure games for AC Milan.

The 23-year-old Tomori joined Milan on a permanent basis from Chelsea in June after a spell on loan at the Italian club in the second half of last season.

With Harry Maguire sidelined because of a calf injury, Tomori is back in the England squad as one of four center backs and could earn his second senior cap for his country — after making his debut in November 2019 against Kosovo in a European Championship qualifier.

“He’s playing at a club where there’s an expectation to win every week, so he’s performing under pressure,'' Southgate said.

“I like Fikayo in terms of his aggressiveness as a defender. Because he’s got speed he’s confident enough to defend on the front foot and his use of the ball is improving all the time.” Ollie Watkins returned for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad and uncapped goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Maguire in dropping out of the squad through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.

Phil Foden was recalled after missing games in September because of a foot complaint.

England is top of its qualifying group after five wins and a draw, four points clear of second-placed Albania.

