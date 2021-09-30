Delhi Capitals owner backs Ashwin after spat with Morgan, Southee

Left Menu

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has backed his team's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over his confrontation with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan during an IPL game.

The incident happened during Delhi Capitals' innings when Ashwin and Rishabh Pant decided to take a run after the ball deflected off his partner's body. The move did not go down well with KKR pacer Tim Southee and Morgan, who entered into an ugly spat with Ashwin.

While throwing his weight behind Ashwin, Jindal reminded Morgan of the 2019 World Cup final, where England were awarded four runs for an overthrow after the ball ricocheted off Ben Stokes' bat.

''So when the ball ricochets off Ben Stokes for 4 additional runs which single handedly allows England to win the 50 over World Cup there are no issues? But when Ash takes an extra run the world goes crazy? #Hypocrisy at its best - fully behind you @ashwinravi99,'' wrote Jindal on Twitter on Thursday.

While Morgan was not pleased with the run, after dismissing Ashwin Southee had apparently rebuked the senior India star by saying, ''That's what happens when you cheat''.

Ashwin was then seen charging towards Morgan and Southee, prompting Dinesh Karthik to intervene and douse the fire.

In a series of tweets, Ashwin had earlier in the day made it clear that he would again run if the ball hit a fielder's body and asked Morgan and Southee to not use ''derogatory'' words and lecture him on the spirit of the game by taking a moral high ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

