SRH post 134/7 against CSK in IPL
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a below-par 134 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game here on Thursday.
Sent in to bat, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 46-ball 44, while Abhishek Sharma (18) and Abdul Samad (18) also got starts but didn't capitalise on them.
Josh Hazlewood (3/24) was the most successful bowler for CSK, while Dwayne Bravo (2/14) snapped two and Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/14) also scalped one each.
Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 for 7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alyssa Healy wants to emulate Rohit Sharma to achieve success in all formats
Alyssa Healy wants to replicate Rohit Sharma's success across formats
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma and boys celebrate togetherness of MI fans in new campaign
Abhishek wins maiden 5000m race, Parul also shines bright for Railways
Kohli says decision to step down from T20 captaincy taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma.