SRH post 134/7 against CSK in IPL

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:14 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a below-par 134 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 46-ball 44, while Abhishek Sharma (18) and Abdul Samad (18) also got starts but didn't capitalise on them.

Josh Hazlewood (3/24) was the most successful bowler for CSK, while Dwayne Bravo (2/14) snapped two and Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/14) also scalped one each.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 for 7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

