Tennis-Andreescu urges successful young players to remain grateful

Bianca Andreescu said young players who achieve success should remain grateful because you never know what lies ahead, a fact the oft-injured 2019 U.S. Open champion is all too familiar with. The hard-hitting Canadian announced herself as a force in the game when, at 19-years-old, she defeated Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction

A boxing sketch in felt pen by the late Muhammad Ali sold for more than $425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday of his little-known art works, some of which went for many times over estimates. The sketch, called "Sting Like a Bee," and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work among more than 20 paintings, drawings and sketches by the former heavyweight champion that reflected Ali's interest in religion, social justice and his own career. It carried a pre-sale estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.

Tennis-After 'very cool' three weeks, U.S. Open champ Raducanu ready to get back to business

Red carpet galas, top-tier endorsement deals and hitting with British Royalty -- the past three weeks have been a whirlwind for 18-year-old U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. But now the British sensation says she is eager to get back to business.

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, adding that she is "constrained" on what more she can say.

Exclusive-Athletics-Jamaica's Carter tests positive, faces disciplinary hearing

Jamaica's Olympic and world championship medallist Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test caused Usain Bolt to be stripped of his Beijing 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres relay gold, has tested positive again and faces an anti-doping hearing next week. Confirmation of the now-retired Carter's positive test came from the Chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and the sprinter's lawyer Stuart Stimpson.

Tennis-Fernandez eager to return to action after Sharapova pep talk

Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who lost in the final of the U.S. Open, said on Tuesday she has since received advice from five-times Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and cannot wait to get back on court. A day after falling to British teenager Emma Raducanu in last month's final, Fernandez attended New York's annual Met Gala where she had a chance to speak with Sharapova.

Golf-Rivals DeChambeau, Koepka to face off in The Match

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will renew their fierce rivalry in Las Vegas next month, facing off in The Match, a 12-hole, head-to-head event at the Wynn Golf Course. The major winners set aside their long-standing feud to help the United States triumph over Europe at the Ryder Cup last week after months of hostilities, even exchanging a hug at their team's victory press conference.

NFLPA names Marshawn Lynch chief brand ambassador

Former running back Marshawn Lynch will serve as the NFL Players Association's first chief brand ambassador, the union announced Tuesday. Per the NFLPA, Lynch "will work with union leadership to ensure its 2,000-plus members get the most out of football, providing strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players."

Motor racing-Renault's Alpine announces new endurance entry from 2024

Renault-owned Alpine will continue in endurance racing, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with a new hybrid car built to Daytona (LMDh) rules from 2024, the sportscar brand announced on Tuesday. Endurance racing has a convergence agreement from 2022 for cars conforming to the North American-based IMSA championship to compete against Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) entries in the top category.

Basketball-Gasol retires after 23-year career, two NBA titles, three Olympic medals

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. "I'm here to tell you that I'm going to retire from professional basketball. It's a difficult decision after so many years but it's a decision I've taken carefully," Gasol, 41, told a news conference at Barcelona's Liceu theatre.

