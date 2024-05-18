"Uddhav Thackeray: BJP Waves 'Pak Flags' Allegation to Distract from Job Crisis"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP floating "Pak flags in our rally" narrative to divert focus from issues like jobs: Uddhav Thackeray at press briefing in Mumbai.
