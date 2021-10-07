Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

British teenager Emma Raducanu will return to competition for the first time since her improbable victory at the U.S. Open in her opening match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Friday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose U.S. Open triumph last month made her the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title, will play at 6:00 p.m. PT (0100 GMT) followed by a match featuring compatriot Andy Murray.

Soccer-Courage were unaware of sexual misconduct allegations against coach, says owner

North Carolina Courage owner Steve Malik said the team only became aware of sexual harassment and coercion allegations against former coach Paul Riley when they were reported last week. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) games at the weekend were postponed after The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

Golf-Rahm positive he can match Ballesteros with third Spanish Open win

World number one Jon Rahm is hopeful that he can emulate compatriot Seve Ballesteros by becoming only the second three-times winner of the Spanish Open when he tees off on home soil on Thursday. Rahm is after a hat-trick of titles at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, having previously won in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, adding that she is "constrained" on what more she can say.

Tennis-Zverev welcomes ATP investigation into abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev welcomed an ATP investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against him, saying on Wednesday it was about time. World number four Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova said in an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25 that the German was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen renew battle in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey last year while Max Verstappen had a race to forget, but this time the title remains wide open and the Dutch driver could be the one celebrating on Sunday. Only two points separate Mercedes' championship leader Hamilton from his Red Bull rival with six races left after Istanbul and the battle set to go down to the wire.

Tennis-Gauff urges Raducanu not to focus on social media

American teenager Coco Gauff has urged U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media following the Briton's maiden Grand Slam triumph at Flushing Meadows last month. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major, has since gained thousands of new followers on social media, setting up an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to keep in touch with fans in that country.

Tennis-Murray has no qualms about taking wildcards

Andy Murray does not feel bad taking wildcards away from younger players given all he achieved in tennis before missing time due to hip surgeries, he said on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Critics suggest wildcards are better suited to up-and-coming players but Briton Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, feels otherwise.

Report: Urban Meyer makes latest apologies to Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer continued his rounds of apologies on Wednesday, this time addressing his team about his behavior in Ohio last week. NFL Network characterized Meyer as "honest and pretty forthright" as he talked to the players, adding he "expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness."

Soccer-Gavi gives glimpse of Spain's future with debut showing

Midfielder Gavi became Spain's youngest ever international in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and immediately showed why coach Luis Enrique had the faith to throw him into the side at 17 years and 62 days old. Despite having made only three starts for his club Barcelona, Enrique opted to start Gavi in a three-man midfield against the European champions at the San Siro.

