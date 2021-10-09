Left Menu

Soccer-Wales fight back for 2-2 draw against Czechs in World Cup qualifier

Wales opened the scoring in the 36th minute on the counter-attack when Aaron Ramsey fired home from a sharp angle after a James header from a long Neco Williams pass found the Juventus midfielder at the far post. The hosts responded less than two minutes later when Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward palmed an Antonin Barak shot into the path of Jakub Pesek who swept the ball into the net to level the score.

A Daniel James strike helped Wales fight back to draw 2-2 with the Czech Republic in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Friday after the visitor's goalkeeper had gifted the hosts a second half lead. Wales opened the scoring in the 36th minute on the counter-attack when Aaron Ramsey fired home from a sharp angle after a James header from a long Neco Williams pass found the Juventus midfielder at the far post.

The hosts responded less than two minutes later when Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward palmed an Antonin Barak shot into the path of Jakub Pesek who swept the ball into the net to level the score. The Czechs took the lead just after the break when Ramsey played a simple back pass to Ward who failed to control the ball and watched it dribble over the line in a match in which both sides created chances.

The visitors -- playing without an injured Gareth Bale -- levelled in the 69th minute after substitute Harry Wilson slotted a through ball to James who drove a shot past Czech keeper Tomas Vaclik into the far corner. The Czechs have eight points from six matches in Group E, level with Wales but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference. The Czechs next face Belarus away on Oct. 11 while Wales take on Estonia.

