Athletics-Ethiopia's Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura won the men's Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12 on Sunday, after breaking away from the pack late in the race and battling through warm and windy weather. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch to finish 23 seconds ahead of the American.

Tura's compatriot Shifera Tamru got the field off to an aggressive start, leading by a 15-second margin through the first 15 kilometres but he faded to finish fifth. The temperature hovered around 73 degrees Fahrenheit(22.8°C) when the elite field started, as the marathon returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is part of a tight autumn racing schedule, with two other world marathon majors - in London and Boston - pushed back from their usual April dates to Oct. 3 and Oct. 11, respectively.

