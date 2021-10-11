Left Menu

Golf-Pandemic restrictions force postponement of Hong Kong Open

Golf's Hong Kong Open has been postponed until next year due to the city's stringent travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:40 IST
Golf-Pandemic restrictions force postponement of Hong Kong Open
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Golf's Hong Kong Open has been postponed until next year due to the city's stringent travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement. A new date for the Fanling-based tournament, which was due to have been played at the end of November, would be determined after "reviewing suitable options for staging the event in early 2022", the organisers said.

Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, while Australia's Wade Ormsby won the tournament when it was last played in January 2020. That event had been due to be held in November 2019 but was postponed due to a long-running series of anti-government protests in the city.

Hong Kong has some of the world's toughest pandemic restrictions in place, with arrivals in the city having to undergo up to 21 days of hotel quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021