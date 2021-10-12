Left Menu

After Bahrain high, Indian women's team faces 40th ranked Chinese Taipei

The Indian womens football team will face its toughest test of the ongoing exposure tour when the side takes on a higher ranked Chinese Taipei in an international friendly here on Wednesday.

PTI | Manama | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:05 IST
After Bahrain high, Indian women's team faces 40th ranked Chinese Taipei
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

The Indian women's football team will face its toughest test of the ongoing exposure tour when the side takes on a higher ranked Chinese Taipei in an international friendly here on Wednesday. Coming off a 5-0 domination of Bahrain in their previous outing on Sunday, India will enter the match with some confidence and look to build on that big win. The players have had a good start under new head coach Thomas Dennerby, with two victories against UAE and Bahrain.

However, the coach is fully aware of the challenge that Chinese Taipei will present. Chinese Taipei are ranked 40th in the FIFA chart.

On the eve of the clash, Dennerby said, ''The games till now have shown us what we need to work on going forward. The game against Chinese Taipei will be our toughest test so far on this tour. But we are ready for that.'' He continued, ''I expect an attacking game from Chinese Taipei, which means our defence will be under more pressure. However, it also means that we will have more space to attack in behind their defence, which makes it an interesting encounter.'' There is evidence of a change in style for the Indian team under Dennerby so far. He seems to be emphasising on possession-based football.

''While defending, we tend to play with a zonal defence now. The girls are starting to understand what I want them to do in the defensive phase of the game,'' he said. ''In the attacking phase, we have changed our style of play, trying to play short passes and build out from the back. ''Starting from the goalkeeper through to the attackers, we try to play a short passing game. The quality of the game also becomes better with this,'' Dennerby stated.

Besides the positive result against Bahrain, India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

The friendly matches are a part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

Before the victory against 100th ranked UAE on October 2, the Indians were winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides. Match starts at 8.30 PM IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021