Soccer-Barcelona's Camp Nou to return to full capacity

Catalonia's regional President Pere Aragones said in a news conference on Tuesday that outdoor sporting venues will be able to be at 100% capacity, a move that the Barcelona welcomed. "Barcelona thanks everyone's efforts and applauds the Government's decision to apply a measure that practically allows us to return to normality," a club statement on Twitter read.

Barcelona will be able to play in front of capacity crowds from Friday, the regional government confirmed as it lifted restrictions that have limited fan numbers at the Camp Nou stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catalonia's regional President Pere Aragones said in a news conference on Tuesday that outdoor sporting venues will be able to be at 100% capacity, a move that the Barcelona welcomed.

"Barcelona thanks everyone's efforts and applauds the Government's decision to apply a measure that practically allows us to return to normality," a club statement on Twitter read. Barcelona have not been able to play in front of a capacity crowd since football was first shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

A crowd of up to 99,354 will be able to watch Ronald Koeman's Barca side host Valencia on Sunday with the Clasico against rivals Real Madrid taking place at the Camp Nou on Oct. 24. Spain's central government lifted restrictions on outdoor sporting venues on Oct. 1, however Catalonia chose not to lift the allowed capacity above 60% before Tuesday's announcement.

The move also means that Barca's city rivals and fellow LaLiga outfit Espanyol, who beat Real Madrid 2-1 last time out, will also be able to sell out their 40,000 RCDE Stadium.

