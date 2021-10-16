Left Menu

IPL 2021: Had confidence to do well this season, says Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar said that after having a bad season last year, he was confident of doing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:39 IST
CSK pacer Deepak Chahar (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar said that after having a bad season last year, he was confident of doing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chahar scalped a wicket against KKR in the final match of the IPL 2021 on Friday and helped his side to win its fourth IPL title.

"We have had many ups and downs. Very happy that we finished well. Happy to be on the winning side in my 4th IPL final. There was dew. But we handled pressure thanks to the experience," said the Indian bowler. "We were on the lookout for a wicket because we knew their lower order wasn't performing. We had a bad season last season but we had the confidence to do well this season. We all play for MS as he is the captain of the ship," he added.

CSK, who posted 192/3 on the board on the back of du Plessis' brilliant 86, restricted KKR to 165/9 and sealed a 27-run win. The side has previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

