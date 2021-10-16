Left Menu

Vardy and Daka seal thrilling win for Leicester against Manchester United

Late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka earned Leicester City a thrilling 4-2 victory that ended Manchester United's 30-match unbeaten away run on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:29 IST
Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
Late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka earned Leicester City a thrilling 4-2 victory that ended Manchester United's 30-match unbeaten away run on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. Mason Greenwood put Manchester United in front after 19 minutes with a ferocious angled drive from distance.

Leicester equalised 12 minutes later as Youri Tielemans swept the ball over David De Gea from the corner of the area. The home side went back in front on 78 minutes, with Caglar Soyuncu converting from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The lead lasted only four minutes as Marcus Rashford, who came on for his first appearance of the season, finished from a long pass by Victor Lindelof. But Vardy replied just 54 seconds later with an unstoppable half-volley for his seventh goal of the season before Daka struck in stoppage time to become the first Zambian to score in the Premier League.

Leicester move up to 11th with 11 points, three behind Manchester United in fifth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

