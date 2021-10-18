Soccer-Kean goal earns Juventus narrow win over Roma

Juventus continued their march up the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Turin on Sunday, as Moise Kean's unorthodox early goal sealed a fourth consecutive league win for the Turin club.

Rodrigo Bentancur's header ricocheted off Kean's head and into the back of the net after 16 minutes in the game's decisive moment. But Jose Mourinho's side were furious when Tammy Abraham put the ball in the net but the goal was not allowed to stand because referee Daniele Orsato had already whistled for a penalty. Jordan Veretout took it and his effort was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve are seventh with 14 points, level with Lazio and Atalanta above them and one point behind fourth-placed Roma. The result continues their recovery from a shock failure to win any of their opening four league matches.

It also marked Juve's third consecutive 1-0 win and a seventh game in a row unbeaten in all competitions. Massimiliano Allegri was missing several players through injury like Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot, pushing him to select seven Italians, the highest number in a Juve starting lineup in Serie A since May 2015.

His selection soon paid off when the hosts took the lead in unusual fashion. Kean and Bentancur both leapt to meet a cross, and the Uruguayan midfielder headed it off his team mate's head and into the back of the net.

Things got worse for Roma when Nicolo Zaniolo limped off with an injury, but they thought they had drawn level when chaos erupted at the end of the first half. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was felled as he dinked the ball over Szczesny inside the box, and Abraham was on hand to fire in the loose ball.

But Roma were awarded a penalty rather than a goal, as referee Daniele Orsato had blown his whistle between the goalkeeper's foul and Abraham's finish. Veretout's spot kick was saved by Szczesny, who dived to his left to palm it away, the first unsuccessful penalty of the French midfielder's spell at Roma on his 14th attempt.

Big chances were few and far between after the break. Federico Bernardeschi's spectacular overhead kick was spilled by Rui Patricio and Kean fired over the rebound, before Bernardeschi and Veretout fired narrowly wide with long-range efforts.

Mourinho threw on an extra striker, Eldor Shomurodov, for the final 10 minutes in search of an equaliser, but they could not find a way through a defensive wall marshalled by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)