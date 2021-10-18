Left Menu

T20 WC: Difficult to look beyond KL Rahul as opener, I'll bat at No.3, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that now it is difficult to look beyond KL Rahul as opening batter alongside Rohit Sharma.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:28 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that now it is difficult to look beyond KL Rahul as opening batter alongside Rohit Sharma. Kohli had opened alongside Rohit Sharma in India's fifth and final T20I against England earlier this year, but the skipper has now confirmed that it will be indeed Rohit and Rahul who will open the batting for the Men in Blue.

"Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3. That's the only thing I can say for now," said Kohli during toss ahead of the warm-up fixture against England. India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

India will play Australia in the next warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24. On the other hand, England will play against New Zealand in their next warm-up match on Wednesday.

In Group 2, India will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan, the emerging force in T20 cricket, plus the winners of Group B and runners-up from Group A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

