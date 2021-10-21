T10, Hundred can co-exist with other formats: Roy

Prolific England opener Jason Roy believes that the much-debated new formats of the game -- the Hundred and the T10 -- can co-exist with the T20, ODI and Test cricket.

There has been a push for the T10 format's entry into the 2028 Olympics while the ECB has its own version -- the 100-ball cricket.

''They are co-existing now, aren't they?,'' Roy, who will be turning out for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, said during a virtual interaction.

''The talent of players coming to the T10 is extremely high, the talent of the Hundred was extremely high, and that was during COVID as well.'' Roy, who is all set to return to the Abu Dhabi T10 after three years, said the T10 version would help in enhancing their power hitting skills in a big way.

''You've got red ball cricket, one day cricket and T20 cricket and those are your three games that you need to work on. But now you add in the Hundred and T10, it's extremely fun, loads of fun especially for players like myself who have played all these other formats.

''To now come in and learn a new skill is great, it's refreshing, it keeps you young which is good. I think they can co-exist very easily together.'' Asked whether a T10 World Cup is realistic in future, he said: ''That would be a lot of fun mate. It's a great idea but it's going to be quite hard to fit that into the international schedule, with Tests, ODIs, T20Is.'' ''But yeah, why not imagine that. Imagine obviously the internationals going head to head. It'll be some of the most iconic cricket. So, yeah, maybe something for the future for sure.'' On the challenges for a batter in T10 format, he said, ''It's just power hitting pretty much from ball one and pushing for those 100-plus scores.'' ''It's another skill set for the players to learn, it's exciting for players like myself, who are playing.'' The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be held from November 19-December 4.

