Rugby-England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup

England's 'Red Roses', the world's top-ranked women's team, have twice won the World Cup -- in 1994 and 2014. They finished runners-up at the last edition in 2017 after losing to New Zealand, who are five-times winners.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:06 IST
England will bid to host the women's rugby World Cup in 2025, the country's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. England's 'Red Roses', the world's top-ranked women's team, have twice won the World Cup -- in 1994 and 2014.

They finished runners-up at the last edition in 2017 after losing to New Zealand, who are five-times winners. England hosted the women's World Cup in 2010, with games played at the University of Surrey and Twickenham Stoop, but RFU chief operations and finance officer Sue Day said matches will be held at the Twickenham Stadium in 2025 if they win hosting rights.

"As we have seen from other home World cups in cricket, hockey and netball, an RWC would further advance all women's sport and nothing would beat watching the Red Roses compete in front of a full capacity crowd at Twickenham Stadium," said Day. The next edition of the women's World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand next year after the 12-team tournament was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFU chairman Tom Ilube told British media last month that England is also keen on hosting the men's 2031 World Cup. On Wednesday, the United States said it is looking to host the men's World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's World Cup in 2029.

