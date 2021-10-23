Left Menu

T20 WC: India doesn't need to be over-confident, warns Rajkumar ahead of Pak match

India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday said that team India is a better team than Pakistan but men in blue shouldn't take their neighbours lightly ahead of the high-voltage clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma celebrating his ton with Virat Kohli against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday said that team India is a better team than Pakistan but men in blue shouldn't take their neighbours lightly ahead of the high-voltage clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most historic and mouth-watering fixtures in cricketing history as team India lock horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of that, Rajkumar said India doesn't need to be complacent or over-confident because Pakistan is a team that can surprise anyone. "The match between India and Pakistan is always exciting, as there are many nerves included. India has always defeated Pakistan in World Cup and I hope the same result comes tomorrow," Rajkumar told ANI.

"Even if you look team-wise, India is a lot better team if compared to Pakistan. But India doesn't need to be complacent or over-confident because Pakistan is such a team that can surprise anyone." Talking about the form of Indian skipper, his childhood coach said: "Virat from the beginning has a habit of accepting such challenges as he enjoys it. Pakistan hasn't even got him out in T20 World Cup. He will continue his form and will be more relaxed and determined. As he has left captaincy and will be eager to win World Cup for India."

Rajkumar also backed India's bowling ahead of the Super 12s stage. He said: "When the proper combination will play, the pressure will come from both sides. The Indian bowling attack is looking very good to me and they will also do great in the upcoming tournament." (ANI)

