Left Menu

Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness

It was a tricky day. First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio lvaro Quiros, Sebastin Garca and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.Another seven golfers are another shot back.The second round will resume at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tours Spain swing.

PTI | Santaponsa | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:01 IST
Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall. "Overall, very happy with how today went," Easton said. "There were a lot of cross winds. ... It was a tricky day." First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

Another seven golfers are another shot back.

The second round will resume at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour's Spain swing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021