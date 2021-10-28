Left Menu

Baseball-Astros win first World Series home game in four years

The Houston Astros won a World Series game at Minute Maid Park for the first time in four years on Wednesday after beating the Atlanta Braves 7-2 in Game Two, leaving the best-of-seven Series tied at 1-1. So when you lose a few games, you just figure, hey, man, it's time for us to win. "Like I said last night, these guys don't worry.

The Houston Astros won a World Series game at Minute Maid Park for the first time in four years on Wednesday after beating the Atlanta Braves 7-2 in Game Two, leaving the best-of-seven Series tied at 1-1. The Astros had last won a World Series home game on Oct. 29 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on their way to their only championship.

The Astros lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series, with all seven games in the series won by the visiting team. Houston also lost 6-2 in Tuesday's opener but manager Dusty Baker said the team was not worried, despite being written off by some.

"I didn't even know we had lost all those games at home, to tell you the truth," Baker told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm used to winning at home, and we won at home all year. So when you lose a few games, you just figure, hey, man, it's time for us to win.

"Like I said last night, these guys don't worry. They weren't worried about last night. I mean, some people in this room thought the series was over already after one game, but it's a seven-game series." The series will head to Atlanta for Game Three on Friday.

