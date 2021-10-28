Left Menu

DreamSetGo becomes first official Indian fan experience partner for Chelsea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:36 IST
DreamSetGo becomes first official Indian fan experience partner for Chelsea
  • Country:
  • India

English football club Chelsea and sports travel and experiences platform DreamSetGo on Thursday said they have entered into a partnership under which the latter will be the first ever official Indian fan experience partner for the club.

Under the partnership, DreamSetGo will offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea's fans in the country.

These include providing Indian supporters of the club with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea's stadium in London), private meet-and-greet sessions with the club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training, the two partners said in a joint statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Chelsea Chief Executive Guy Laurence said,''India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo's expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region.'' The partnership will bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences, he added.

DreamSetGo Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Monish Shah,''This partnership marks our first with an English football club and we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences taking fans and travellers through the fascinating stories of the club.'' For the younger Chelsea fans in India, DreamSetGo will offer experience with the chance to travel to the club's training ground in Cobham and take part in their training sessions, led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021