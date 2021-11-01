Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons' Calvin Ridley to step away from football for mental health

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced Sunday he needs to step away from football to focus on his mental health. He made the announcement over Twitter after he was ruled inactive for Sunday's 19-13 loss against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter. It marked the second missed game this season for Ridley.

Baseball-Braves rally to beat Astros, take commanding 3-1 World Series lead

Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning as the Atlanta Braves came from behind to beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game Four and move one win away from a World Series victory on Saturday. After going without a hit until the eighth inning the night before, the Astros wasted no time, as Jose Altuve hit a single on the first pitch of the game and later came around to score for an early 1-0 lead.

Soccer-Rampant West Ham crush 10-man Aston Villa 4-1 away

West Ham United's Declan Rice scored a fine goal from distance as the rampant Londoners breezed past Aston Villa 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday to pile the pressure on home manager Dean Smith. The result was West Ham's third straight win in the league while it was the fourth consecutive loss for Villa, who are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hits landmark to inspire Milan to win at Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan inflicted Jose Mourinho's first home defeat in the Italian top flight with a 2-1 win over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to keep pace with Serie A leaders Napoli. The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitors ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues.

Tennis-Medvedev non-committal over Australian Open participation

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday that he was eager to play in the Australian Open in January but could not confirm his participation if only players who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed in Melbourne. Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews said this week that no unvaccinated players would be permitted https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-pm-says-unvaccinated-players-australian-open-must-undergo-quarantine-2021-10-26 to play in the tournament despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier telling local media they could compete but only after undergoing a two-week quarantine.

Cricket-NZ revive campaign, setback for India's semis hopes

New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket thrashing of India, whose own semi-final hopes suffered a jolt after their second successive defeat in the tournament on Sunday. Put in to bat, India's rejigged top order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan, Bulls hand Jazz first loss of season

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points, including a late game-clinching dunk, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 107-99 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz rallied to make it a game after falling behind by 17 points, but just didn't have enough to overcome the Bulls in the final minute and sustained first loss of the season. Their 4-0 start had been Utah's best since the 2006-07 season.

Tennis-Djokovic commits to doubles duty on return to action in Paris

Novak Djokovic has signed up for both singles and doubles duty at next week's Paris Masters, as the Serbian world number one returns to competitive action for the first time since his defeat in the U.S. Open final to Russian Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 major titles, has not played since coming up short last month in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, losing in straight sets to Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

NHL roundup: Bruins halt Panthers' season-opening win streak

Charlie Coyle scored the lone goal in the shootout against goalie Spencer Knight as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night to end Florida's unbeaten start. Coyle deked and tucked the puck in on the Bruins' second shootout attempt against Knight in his first NHL shootout. Owen Tippett tried to score five-hole on the other end but was stopped by Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Soccer-Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse online and the 28-year-old shared screenshots of some of the comments after Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City. Zaha, who scored the opening goal of the game at the Etihad Stadium, was brought down by Aymeric Laporte which resulted in the City defender receiving a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

