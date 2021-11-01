Left Menu

Soccer-Hungary fans banned from Poland qualifier after Wembley clashes

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:42 IST
Hungary fans will be barred from attending their team's final World Cup qualifier away to Poland following clashes with police https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hungary-fans-fight-with-police-inside-wembley-2021-10-12 during last month's group game against England at Wembley Stadium, world soccer's governing body (FIFA) said on Monday. Britain's Metropolitan Police said the violence broke out after the alleged racial abuse of a steward in the Group I qualifier on Oct. 12 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIFA on Monday listed the "lighting of fireworks and lack of order in the stadium -- improper conduct by spectators" as the reasons for banning Hungary fans for the Warsaw game on Nov. 15. They also fined the Hungarian Football Federation 75,000 Swiss Francs ($82,309.04).

In September, FIFA had asked Hungary to play two games behind closed doors following the racism faced by England players in their clash in Budapest. Hungary are fourth in Group I with 11 points from eight games, nine points adrift of leaders England and six behind Poland.

($1 = 0.9112 Swiss francs)

