Left Menu

Soccer-England's Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

Kirby, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances. "To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team mates I've played with – some of the world's best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life," the 30-year-old Kirby said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:06 IST
Soccer-England's Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

England forward Fran Kirby is to leave Chelsea at the end of season after nine years at the Women's Super League club, she said on Saturday. Kirby, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances.

"To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team mates I've played with – some of the world's best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life," the 30-year-old Kirby said in a statement. WSL champions Chelsea are second in the standings with 46 points from 19 games, six behind leaders Manchester City who have played one more match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024