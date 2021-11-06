Left Menu

Soccer-Japan add winger Doan to squad for World Cup qualifiers

Doan had initially been left off the squad for the games in Hanoi and Muscat, set for Nov. 11 and 16 respectively, because of a knee injury. However, coach Hajime Moriyasu has drafted the 23-year-old into his squad as Japan looks to overcome a disappointing start to the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 07:51 IST
Soccer-Japan add winger Doan to squad for World Cup qualifiers

PSV Eindhoven winger Ritsu Doan has been added to Japan's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman, the Japan Football Association announced on Saturday. Doan had initially been left off the squad for the games in Hanoi and Muscat, set for Nov. 11 and 16 respectively, because of a knee injury.

However, coach Hajime Moriyasu has drafted the 23-year-old into his squad as Japan looks to overcome a disappointing start to the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for next year's World Cup in Qatar. The Japanese are now in fourth place in Group B, with six points from their first four games, six adrift of leaders Saudi Arabia.

Only the top two teams in each of the two groups in Asia's qualifying tournament advance to Qatar 2022, with the third place finishers advancing into a series of playoffs for a potential fifth berth for the continent's teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021