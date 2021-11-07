ISL: Manu Patricio joins Odisha FC as goalkeeping coach

Left Menu

Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the Club's new goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season 2021-22.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-11-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 16:49 IST
Odisha FC logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the Club's new goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season 2021-22. Manu, who was born in Buenos Aires, had represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna as a goalkeeper earlier in his career.

After joining Odisha FC, Manu in a statement said, "I am very excited and happy to join this great project. It is an honour for me to be here. As a goalkeeping coach, I will bring all my work experience and knowledge to achieve the goals with Odisha FC." The former Odisha FC goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency.

Earlier this week, Odisha FC has announced its official squad for the tournament. The squad includes six foreigners - Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, Liridon Krasniqi (AFC), and Jonathas De Jesus while seven youngsters - Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga, Akshunna Tyagi and Nikhil Raj have been classified as developmental players.

Odisha FC squad: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi KumarDefenders - Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector RodasMidfielders - Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil RajForwards - Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus. (ANI)

