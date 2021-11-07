Left Menu

Genoa have appointed former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko as their manager on a deal until 2024, the Serie A club announced on Sunday. The former AC Milan striker, who won the 2004 Ballon d’Or after helping the Rossoneri to Serie A and Champions League triumphs, replaces Davide Ballardini following his sacking nL1N2RX0EH on Saturday. “Genoa announced that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement to guide the Grifone until 30 June 2024,” read a club statement.

The former AC Milan striker, who won the 2004 Ballon d'Or after helping the Rossoneri to Serie A and Champions League triumphs, replaces Davide Ballardini following his sacking nL1N2RX0EH on Saturday.

“Genoa announced that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement to guide the Grifone until 30 June 2024,” read a club statement. Shevchenko, 45, led Ukraine to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time this year, where they were eliminated by England in Rome.

He announced his departure nL1N2P809F from the role in August after five years in charge, and Genoa will be his first club job. The Serie A team are 18th in the standings after 12 games, having picked up one win all season.

