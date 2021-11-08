Cricket-BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025
BT Sport said on Monday it will broadcast the five-test Ashes series between Australia and England that begins Down Under on Dec. 8, after renewing its UK rights deal to cover Australian men's and women's home internationals until 2025. The British broadcaster added that it will also show live coverage of all international tours of Australia, with the team set to face New Zealand and Sri Lanka in limited-overs series next year.
It added that live coverage will include the Women's Ashes series next year. BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights of West Indies men's and women's domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and New Zealand's men's and women's home internationals.
