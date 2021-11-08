Left Menu

Cricket-BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025

BT Sport said on Monday it will broadcast the five-test Ashes series between Australia and England that begins Down Under on Dec. 8, after renewing its UK rights deal to cover Australian men's and women's home internationals until 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:40 IST
Cricket-BT Sport to broadcast Australian cricket internationals until 2025

BT Sport said on Monday it will broadcast the five-test Ashes series between Australia and England that begins Down Under on Dec. 8, after renewing its UK rights deal to cover Australian men's and women's home internationals until 2025. The British broadcaster added that it will also show live coverage of all international tours of Australia, with the team set to face New Zealand and Sri Lanka in limited-overs series next year.

It added that live coverage will include the Women's Ashes series next year. BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights of West Indies men's and women's domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and New Zealand's men's and women's home internationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021