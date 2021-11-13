Left Menu

T20 WC: Fearless, aggressive batting will be crucial in final against New Zealand, says Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer reckons aggressive and fearless batting will hold the key in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:57 IST

Australia coach Justin Langer (file image). Image Credit: ANI


"I mean, that's what you call fearless cricket and if we're going to win this tournament, we've got to continue on with the way we played from Bangladesh," stuff.co.nz quoted Langer as saying. "So bat first or second that fearless or aggressive batting will be crucial," he added.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis had played remarkable innings against Pakistan to hand Australia an improbable win against Pakistan in the semi-finals. "It's very important we have the mindset whether we bat or bowl first that we can win from any situation. That mindset will be important, you can't deny the statistics but we need the mindset," said the Australian coach.

"There is a real calmness in the group. They're really backing themselves in there. They're very well prepared. They got some real confidence now and there's just a really good feeling in the group," he added. Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

