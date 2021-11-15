Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Brazil after roller-coaster weekend

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:18 IST
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to cut Max Verstappen's Formula One lead to 14 points with three races remaining.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes on an astonishing, roller-coaster weekend in Brazil that saw Hamilton go from last on the grid in Saturday's sprint to victory from 10th place on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

