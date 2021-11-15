Soccer-Gundogan scores twice in Germany's 4-1 win over Armenia

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Armenia on Sunday to finish top of Group J with their seventh straight win under coach Hansi Flick. Already-qualified Germany, missing a dozen players through injury, suspension and COVID-19 quarantine and having made six changes to the team that beat Liechtenstein 9-0 on Thursday, earned their ninth win in 10 qualifiers to finish in top spot on 27 points. North Macedonia are in second place on 18.

The visitors got off to a strong start and Kai Havertz hit the post in the fifth minute. He did it better 10 minutes later turning in a Thomas Mueller cutback with a deft touch. The Germans had several good chances to score again but had to wait until first half stoppage time when Gundogan scored with a penalty.

The Manchester City midfielder bagged his 13th international goal five minutes after the restart when Armenia keeper Stanislav Buchnev let the German's weak shot slip through his hands. The hosts briefly pulled a goal back with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 59th minute penalty but Germany restored their three-goal advantage five minutes later when Jonas Hofmann pounced on a defensive to charge into the box and slot in.

