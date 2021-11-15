Left Menu

We look forward to the exciting days ahead. Australian physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who was associated with Team India and also the National Cricket Academy, has already joined as the Director Sports Science to oversee the fitness of all the players joining the league.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:31 IST
Shastri joins upcoming Legends League as Commissioner
Ravi Shastri Image Credit: ANI
Former India chief coach Ravi Shastri has been roped in as the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional event for retired players that are set to take off next year.

The first season of LLC is scheduled to be held in January next year in the Gulf.

''It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of the action, especially with the Legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights,'' Shastri, whose stint with India ended after the team's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, said in a release issued by the event's organizers.

''It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it.

''I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead,'' added the 59-year-old.

The release, however, did not specify his role as Commissioner of the league.

The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Raman Raheja, co-founder, and CEO of the league, said, ''He (Shastri) has been a true legend of Indian and world cricket, bringing glory to India for years.'' ''We perhaps couldn't have a better person to lead our cricket affairs and guide the League in the right direction. We look forward to the exciting days ahead.'' Australian physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who was associated with Team India and also the National Cricket Academy, has already joined as the Director (Sports Science) to oversee the fitness of all the players joining the league.

