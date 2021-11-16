Rugby-Australia captain Hooper ruled out of Wales test

Australia have suffered another blow on their nightmare tour of Britain, with captain Michael Hooper ruled out of the Wales test on Saturday after suffering a "mid-foot" sprain in the defeat by England. Flanker Hooper's injury will force another forward pack reshuffle after coach Dave Rennie lost both his specialist tightheads to concussion in the wake of the loss to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Hooper, among the nominees for World Rugby's player of the year, has barely missed a test since his 2012 debut and held a virtual monopoly over the Wallabies' starting openside position. Pete Samu, who replaced Hooper after he limped off early in the first half against England, is likely the leading candidate to wear the number seven jersey against the Welsh at Millennium Stadium.

Rennie will have also have to pick a new captain as the Wallabies look to finish a difficult tour on a high note. Little has gone right for the Wallabies since their 32-23 win over Japan in Oita three weeks ago, with Rennie forced to tear up his gameplan after flyhalf Quade Cooper and centre Samu Kerevi opted out of the British tour.

The squad has struggled to move on from the disruption, with ill-discipline and injuries proving costly against both Scotland and England.

